Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.06 Million in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,503,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,984,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in S&P Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 597,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,126,000 after acquiring an additional 56,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

Shares of SPGI opened at $301.35 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $194.81 and a fifty-two week high of $304.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

