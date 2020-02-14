Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given News Sentiment Score of 3.00

News stories about Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Illumina earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the life sciences company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.13.

ILMN opened at $291.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.61 and a 200-day moving average of $305.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina has a 12-month low of $263.30 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,987 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

