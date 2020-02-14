ImageCoin Market Cap Tops $3.03 Million (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $1.41 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 18,140,041 coins and its circulating supply is 17,140,043 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

