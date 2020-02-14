Independent Research Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €12.00 Price Target

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective by research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TKA. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ThyssenKrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.38 ($14.40).

TKA stock traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading on Friday, reaching €11.29 ($13.13). 1,723,462 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €11.65 and its 200 day moving average is €11.92. ThyssenKrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

