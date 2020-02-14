Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €26.00 ($30.23) target price from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.70 ($22.91) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.72 ($25.25).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €19.70.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.