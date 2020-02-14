InflationCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. One InflationCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $51,509.00 and $4.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, InflationCoin has traded up 33.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.01281135 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00013691 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005079 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000832 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

