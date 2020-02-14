Inphi (IPHI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) recently:

2/5/2020 – Inphi had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $81.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Inphi was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Inphi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Inphi had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

1/19/2020 – Inphi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Inphi had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Inphi had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $53.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Inphi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

1/15/2020 – Inphi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Shares of IPHI stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $84.56. 613,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,501. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.34. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $93.58.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,753 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,973.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $497,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,933 shares of company stock worth $4,350,086. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2,803.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

