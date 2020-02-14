Insider Buying: Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00.

NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,048. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Catalent by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 76,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 165.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 62,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,615,000 after purchasing an additional 388,615 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 116.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

