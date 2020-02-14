Insider Buying: Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BRPM) Major Shareholder Acquires 13,828 Shares of Stock

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BRPM) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $143,534.64. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 361,352 shares of Far Point Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,736,379.68.

On Tuesday, January 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 132,275 shares of Far Point Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $1,349,205.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 493,777 shares of Far Point Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $5,026,649.86.

BRPM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 143,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,119. Far Point Acquisition Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

About Far Point Acquisition

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

