Insider Buying: GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) Director Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,236,794 shares in the company, valued at C$2,388,142.02.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Fraser Atkinson purchased 49,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,170.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Fraser Atkinson purchased 13,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Fraser Atkinson acquired 4,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,200.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 19,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,850.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 13,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,982.50.

On Monday, January 13th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 12,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 9,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,610.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 45,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,375.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$115.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 4,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,125.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.20. GreenPower Motor Company Inc has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$0.62. The company has a market cap of $34.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

