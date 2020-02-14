Insider Buying: Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Director Purchases 8,417 Shares of Stock

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. acquired 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.84. 2,861,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,316. Macerich Co has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Macerich by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,543,000 after acquiring an additional 123,293 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Macerich by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Macerich by 42.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Macerich by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.