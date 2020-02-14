Insider Buying: Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) insider Debra-Anne Foster purchased 100,000 shares of Spectral Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,855 shares in the company, valued at C$88,070.63.

Shares of EDT traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.74. 35,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,778. Spectral Medical Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.55. The stock has a market cap of $155.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.69.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.53 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Spectral Medical Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

