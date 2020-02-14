Insider Buying: Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) COO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) COO Jeffrey S. Hammond acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00.

NYSE SGU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 58,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.26. Star Group LP has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Star Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Star Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Star Group by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

