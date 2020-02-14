Insider Buying: Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SSSS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.49. 65,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

