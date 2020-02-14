Insider Buying: Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $173,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,722,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. 65,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.79. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $128.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $80,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

