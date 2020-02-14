Insider Buying: The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE WU traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $26.24. 5,829,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,578,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

