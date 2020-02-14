Insider Buying: Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Buys 18,317 Shares of Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 18,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $444,004.08.

Shares of NYSE:UFI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. 127,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $434.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Unifi by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unifi by 764.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.