Insider Selling: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ATVI stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.52. 4,242,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,123,551. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.97. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.89 and a 52-week high of $63.54.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $63.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 853,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,714,000 after acquiring an additional 226,275 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

