Insider Selling: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) SVP Sells 43,710 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,363.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ewout Leeuwenburg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, November 20th, Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $365,500.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $184,400.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 406,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $393.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,248,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 963,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,106,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 574,437 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 757,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 262,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.