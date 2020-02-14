Insider Selling: E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Director Sells 32,634 Shares of Stock

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.19. 2,314,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,409. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETFC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

