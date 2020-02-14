Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells 2,050 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $149.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,206. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.29. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,896,000 after buying an additional 123,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,277,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,782,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,984,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,170,000 after buying an additional 82,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,786,000 after buying an additional 1,646,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

