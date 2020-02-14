Insider Selling: Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CEO Sells 51,547 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Installed Building Products stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 238,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,548. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. Installed Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $3,681,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $5,753,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.41.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
