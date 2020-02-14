Insider Selling: Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.36, for a total transaction of C$227,041.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at C$1,828,747.23.

IFC traded up C$1.50 on Friday, hitting C$152.74. The company had a trading volume of 329,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,231. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$144.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$135.50. Intact Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$107.00 and a 1 year high of C$155.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$141.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$137.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.92.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

