Insider Selling: Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Insider Sells 4,307 Shares of Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) insider Louis S. Waldman sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $109,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 58,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,408. Iradimed Corp has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $294.23 million, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Iradimed had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 109.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRMD shares. ValuEngine raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.