Insider Selling: J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) CFO Sells 4,776 Shares of Stock

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,850. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

