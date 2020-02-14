Insider Selling: Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) SVP Sells 9,661 Shares of Stock

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $943,879.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jacobs Engineering stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.92. The stock had a trading volume of 464,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,300. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on J shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.