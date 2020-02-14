Insider Selling: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) SVP Sells 208 Shares of Stock

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at $531,353.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Der Vaart Sandra D. Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 133 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $24,204.67.

NYSE LH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.19.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

