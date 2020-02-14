Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total transaction of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $695,653.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MTD traded down $5.73 on Friday, reaching $763.75. 8,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $799.24 and a 200-day moving average of $731.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $638.92 and a 52-week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $770.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

