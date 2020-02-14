Insider Selling: Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) SVP Sells 7,689 Shares of Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $230,900.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,767.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Santiago Arroyo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $37,148.80.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. 1,087,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,452. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,076,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 451,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 380,986 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,047,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 77,313 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 8,082.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 58,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

