Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NKTR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. 2,165,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,485. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.49. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 25,308.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

