Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells 12,583 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 12,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$150,316.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,359,416.92.

On Thursday, February 6th, David Ottewell sold 12,940 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total value of C$156,289.32.

TSE:NG traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$12.10. 140,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.59. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.84 and a 52 week high of C$12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.23, a quick ratio of 44.77 and a current ratio of 44.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.66.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

