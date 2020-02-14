Insider Selling: Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Sells 65,374 Shares of Stock

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 65,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.54, for a total value of C$4,023,132.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,084 shares in the company, valued at C$3,328,342.77.

Shares of OTEX stock traded up C$0.38 on Friday, reaching C$62.96. The stock had a trading volume of 121,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,844. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.12. Open Text Corp has a 1 year low of C$49.20 and a 1 year high of C$63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.81.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their target price on Open Text from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

