Insider Selling: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Director Sells 10,680 Shares of Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Director Michael Weintraub sold 10,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $347,206.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Weintraub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Weintraub sold 15,177 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $497,653.83.

Shares of PHR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.61. 156,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,261. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $34.39.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $11,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

