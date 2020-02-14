Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $38,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $37,995.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $34,260.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $30,450.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $31,245.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $30,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $32,355.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $33,630.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $34,005.00.

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,902,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,043,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. Slack has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WORK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.76.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.