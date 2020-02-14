Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Director Sells 422 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE SNA traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,943. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.12 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

