Insider Selling: Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roger Keith Modder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Roger Keith Modder sold 2,427 shares of Virtusa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $119,529.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.95. 179,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,750. Virtusa Co. has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Virtusa’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTU. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,305,000 after buying an additional 201,912 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,150,000 after buying an additional 200,700 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,165,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,985,000 after buying an additional 183,318 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 143,368 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 948.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 138,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTU shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

