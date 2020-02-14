Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,126 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.77% of Insight Enterprises worth $68,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

