Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,089 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $67.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

