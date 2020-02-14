Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intel were worth $85,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $67.06. 9,063,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,265,895. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

