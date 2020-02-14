Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 42,400 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.27. 13,402,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,947,516. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. FIX increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

