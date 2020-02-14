Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Short Interest Up 9.2% in January

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 909,900 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 833,100 shares. Approximately 16.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

INS opened at $41.51 on Friday. Intelligent Systems has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

