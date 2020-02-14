Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Short Interest Update

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Approximately 19.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 684,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.84. The company had a trading volume of 281,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $131.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.09.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

In other news, General Counsel Ryan T. Sullivan sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,033,090.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $67,990.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,434 shares of company stock worth $5,599,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 168,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 167,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

