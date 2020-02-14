International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 792 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) received a GBX 792 ($10.42) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 704.93 ($9.27).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 642.60 ($8.45) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 623.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 530.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

