International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of IMXI opened at $11.15 on Friday. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $420.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of -0.31.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 57.27%. The company had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Lofgren purchased 17,900 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in International Money Express by 513.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in International Money Express by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

