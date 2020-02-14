International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 536,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

THM opened at $0.52 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818,871 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.97% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

