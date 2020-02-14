Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5,139.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.14.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $600.35 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.15 and a 1 year high of $616.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $588.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,931 shares of company stock worth $17,231,564 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

