Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.84% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHB. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

PHB opened at $19.31 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0622 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.