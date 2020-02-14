Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.52% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 3,205.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

