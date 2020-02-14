InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Acquires $13,656.34 in Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $13,656.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,870 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $13,763.20.

On Monday, February 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $15,011.84.

On Thursday, February 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,996 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $43,291.12.

On Monday, February 3rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,928 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $13,611.68.

On Friday, January 31st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $12,087.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,400 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $9,968.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 4,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $14,499.84.

On Friday, January 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 921 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,483.84.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 4,121 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,011.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.32.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

