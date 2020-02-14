InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Acquires $13,763.20 in Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $13,763.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,838 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $13,656.34.

On Monday, February 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $15,011.84.

On Thursday, February 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,996 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $43,291.12.

On Monday, February 3rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,928 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $13,611.68.

On Friday, January 31st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $12,087.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,400 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $9,968.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 4,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $14,499.84.

On Friday, January 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 921 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,483.84.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 4,121 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,011.84.

NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.44. 28,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,447. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $98.37 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Research analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

